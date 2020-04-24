|
|
Esther Diane Padilla Velasquez
Esther Diane Padilla Velasquez was born in Miami, Arizona on February 12, 1948, and passed away on April 21, 2020, at her home, in Whiteriver, Arizona. Diane was a successful, highly respected and dedicated teacher working with the Apache Indian Tribes both in San Carlos and then Whiteriver for over 42 years. Diane leaves behind her beloved husband of 50 years, Victor Velasquez of Whiteriver, Arizona as well as her six siblings. Diane was much loved by her family, her lifelong friends and was wonderfully supported by her dedicated medical team as she dealt with failing health during her later years. A family celebration of Diane's life will be held in the fall at The Point at The North Fork, one of her favorite places.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020