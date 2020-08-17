Esther Esparza



Glendale - Esther Esparza, age 76, passed away peacefully in Glendale, Arizona on August 8, 2020, and was surrounded by her loving family. Esther was born July 18, 1944 in Phoenix, Arizona to Pablo and Julia Gonzales. Esther attended Lowell Elementary and graduated from Phoenix Union High School in Phoenix in 1962.



Following graduation from high school, Esther worked as a secretary for the State of Arizona. It was during this time she met and married the love of her life Daniel Esparza. Esther had many hobbies, she was the master at self teaching, mastering the art of stained glass, sewing, crocheting, with her greatest hobby being gardening. Esther touched many lives with her contagious laughter, bright smile and beautiful presence. Loving and caring for her family was her greatest joy, she would say "My family is my greatest accomplishment".



Esther is preceded in death by her loving husband Daniel Esparza, parents, Pablo and Julia Gonzales. Survived by her children, Paula, Grace Bernal (Gabriel), Sarah, Daniel (tina), ten grandchildren, four sisters and two brothers. Gravesite service and burial August 24, 2020 10:30 am, Greenwood Memorial Lawn, 719 N. 27th Ave. Phoenix, AZ.









