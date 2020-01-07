|
|
Esther Gallacci
Esther Gallacci passed away peacefully on 12- 27-19 just short of celebrating her 99th birthday on January 13. The only child of Albert & Rose Lamoureux, she had a wonderful childhood in Port Angeles, WA. Raised in Port Angeles and returned there after Seattle Business School to begin her career with First National Bank. In 1941 she and Ralph Gallacci were married and in 1957 moved to Scottsdale with daughters, Pamela (Timothy) Paul and Debra Vernam. Esther served faithfully as Operations Center Supervisor and Officer for First National in Phoenix while finding time to start the women's golf & bowling teams. Retirement in 1973 certainly did not slow her down. While traveling the world, serving as HOA treasurer, remaining politically active and volunteering for 9 yrs. at Scottsdale Honor Health Hospital, she played great Bridge on 8 different clubs. Until her mid 90's, she arranged subs, scheduled games and drove herself and others to daily games, while keeping her hair and wardrobe fresh and fashionable. Often referred as "The White Tornado" for her boundless energy and non-stop activities, she is still not slowing down! As a Donor for The U of A Medical College Willed Body Program, she will be teaching medical students for the next 2 years. Feisty, bright, fun, outspoken, adventurous and impatient, Esther was ½ hr. early for everything. We believe she passed at 3:15am to ensure she arrived in heaven on time and early. She modeled determination, responsibility and accomplishment to her two daughters, four grandsons Scott, Lance (Amy) and Jason (Anita) Dyer, Chad (Carla) Vernam and granddaughter Cori Vernam and seven great grandchildren. GRANNY to all, she will be missed and leaves a huge void in our hearts. A simple Celebration of Life will be hosted on Sun. Jan. 12, 1:30 -3:00 at The Gardens of Scottsdale Assisted Living Residence, 6001 E. Thomas Rd, Scottsdale. Not necessary, but Hospice of the Valley donations are requested in lieu of flowers -hov.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10, 2020