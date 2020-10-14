Esther L. Rodriguez



Esther L. Rodriguez, age 89, passed away on October 1, 2020. She was born August 31, 1931 in Wilmington, California and was raised in Mexico until the age of 16, when she returned to California. She met Manuel Rodriguez Jr. while he was in the U.S. Navy and they were married on September 4, 1954. In 1957, following his father and mother, Manuel moved his family to Arizona after the birth of their first daughter starting his career with the Arizona Republic and then the Postal Service. Esther was a full-time mother until in 1972 when she decided it was time to help others. She began her career with Isaac School District in 1972, and in 1976, was motivated to earn her GED. She finished her career in 1996 as a school cafeteria manager working for both the Zito Elementary and Mitchell Elementary Schools. She survived breast cancer and continued to battle Parkinson's till being called home. She is preceded in death by her husband Manuel (2005), her parents Trinidad and Maria (Ahumada) Lopez, and her brothers and sisters Celila Muñoz, Agustina Maldonado, Ramon, Jesus, Hermelinda Flores, and Victor. She is survived by her children Ricardo, Teresa Nelson (Russell), David (Lori), Rose Demarbiex, Cathy Hernandez (Arthur), 7 grandchildren Michael and Monica Velasco, Philip and Paul Demarbiex, Hillary and David Robert Rodriguez, and Allison Hernandez as well as many great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Maria Teresa, Alicia and brothers Adolfo and Guillermo, and by many nieces and nephews.



The funeral mass for Esther will be at St Vincent de Paul 3140 N. 51st Avenue, Phoenix, on Wednesday at 10:00am October 21, 2020. Immediately following the mass, she will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, 10045 W. Thomas Road, Phoenix. We welcome those who want to attend the funeral mass, however due to Covid-19 restrictions, attendance is limited. Please contact Esther's family about attending the mass. Our Mom will be missed by all of her family and many long-time friends. We thank the staff at Parks Senior Villas and Sage Hospice for the care and compassion offered to her and her family.









