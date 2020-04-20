Services
Ruffner-Wakelin Prescott Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory
303 South Cortez Street
Prescott, AZ 86303
(928)-445-2221
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Leitner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther Lucille (Shamy) Leitner


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther Lucille (Shamy) Leitner Obituary
Born in Toledo, Ohio on June 10, 1927 to George Shamy and Wilma Landin. Esther married Blaine Leitner of Toldeo, they moved with three children to Phoenix in 1959. Esther is preceeded in death by her sons, Edward Leitner and Donald Leitner; Grandsons, Erik Kincaid and John Leitner. Esther is survived by her daughter, Lynne Kincaid (Russ) of Prescott; Daughter-in-law, Pilla Leitner of Norway; Grandchildren, Neal Leitner of Vermont; Deanna Leitner of San Francisco; and Chris Leitner of Phoenix.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Esther's guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -