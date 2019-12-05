Resources
Phoenix - Esther M. Meharg Haggar passed away on November 25, 2019. Esther was born May 11, 1923 in Yale, Michigan, to Charles and Maggie Meharg.

She received a nursing degree from Hurley Hospital in Flint, Michigan. Upon graduating, she and several nursing friends thought, "We're young, footloose and fancy free and they're hiring at this place called Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Why don't we go there?" They spent the rest of World War II at the atomic bomb research facility without really knowing what was happening at Oak Ridge.

In 1946 she married David K. Haggar and moved to Hawarden, Iowa, where he was the country doctor for 10 years. They moved to Phoenix in 1959 where she continued a 3-generation family tradition of quilt making and puttering in the garden.

She is survived by daughter Barbara Haggar Brant of Phoenix; son Douglas Haggar (Judith) of Anchorage, Alaska; granddaughter Jenny Haggar Blanchard (Morgan) of Anchorage; and great-grandson Roscoe David Blanchard. She was preceded in death by her husband David; sisters Thelma Ulrich and Phyllis Mihalus; and brother Max Meharg.

No services are planned at this time. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019
