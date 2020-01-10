Services
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:30 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
3641 N. 56th St
Phoenix, AZ
Esther Seeba Wiebke

Esther Seeba Wiebke Obituary
Esther Seeba Wiebke

Scottsdale - Esther Seeba Wiebke, 85, died in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Jan. 5, 2020. Esther is survived by her husband, Gene; daughters Kathy, Karen, and Susan (Bruce Squire); grandchildren Jessica (Chris Dobbs), Adam (Katelyn Squire), Hannah, and Adele; and great-grandchildren Colton and Ryan.

She went to Bellevue Nursing School in New York City where she became a registered nurse. She was a trailblazer in her profession as a member of the first graduating class of pediatric nurse practitioners in Phoenix.

A celebration of life is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 18 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 3641 N. 56th St., Phoenix. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in her name to St. Andrew's Children's Clinic in Nogales, Arizona. Donations can be mailed to St. Andrew's Children's Clinic, PO Box 67, Green Valley, AZ, 85622 or online at standrewsclinic.org. Giving to this organization gave Esther great joy as she loved Mexico and caring for children.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
