Mesa - Born on the Illinois prairie to Claude and Elizabeth Wise, sixth of eight children. Her parents farmed near Ottawa, Ill. She and her siblings attended a one room country school for their elementary education. Esther was fortunate to board in town for High School where she excelled academically. She went to nurses training and became an RN. In 1940 she married a local man, Donald H. Barr. During WWII , the US Government acquired their small asparagus farm situated on silica sand by eminent domain. Fortuitously, Don travelled to Mesa, AZ to look at a 20 acre citrus grove, that he purchased. Don, Esther and their toddler made the long road trip to their new home on the outskirts of NE Mesa. Together, they were successful in farming, family and community endeavors. Esther was predeceased by her parents, siblings, husband of 67 years, son Steve and great-grandson Bryce Bowerman. She is survived by her children, Connie Thomas (Ron), Donna Paulk, Dennis Barr and Barbara Miller, twelve grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren. Esther and her family was blessed to have the loving care of Patty and Jim Jones and their outstanding staff at Angel Care during the final eight years of her life. A memorial service will be held at Bowers Hall, Sunshine Acres Children's Home, 3405 N. Higley Road, Mesa, AZ at 10:00AM Saturday, November 30th. Memorial gifts are preferred to Sunshine Acres Children's Home or the PEO Sisterhood International Scholarship Fund, PEO Executive Office, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 8 to Nov. 17, 2019