1931 - 2020
Fountain Hills - Esther Whitaker, 88, of Fountain Hills, AZ passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020. Esther was born on March 10, 1931, the middle daughter of Joel D. and Eleanor R. King in Portland, Maine. After graduating Falmouth High School in 1949, and Northeastern Business College, she worked for the Veterans Administration in Washington, D.C. Esther married Richard Earl Whitaker from Ogden, UT in 1953 in Washington, D.C. They lived in many places following his career in Civil Engineering; Louisville, KY (three times), Evansville, IN, Waveland, MS, and Calvert City, KY. Richard predeceased her in 1971. Esther moved from Falmouth, ME to Fountain Hills, AZ in 1998 where she was active as a volunteer and at the F.H. Senior Center. Esther will be remembered most for her friendliness and desire to help others, as well as her incredible memory. Esther is survived by her three children; JoEllen Whitaker, widow of Mark McLaughlin, Omaha, NE, Eric Daniel Whitaker (Karon), San Marcos, CA, and Andrew Capson Whitaker (Helena), Scottsdale, AZ, and three grandchildren; Melissa Whitaker, Ryan Whitaker, and Brian Lewis. Also surviving; sister Tina Noyes (Lester) in Falmouth, ME; Barbara DeVault (widow of Robert) in Clarkdale, AZ; Arthur Warburg, widower of sister Madeline Warburg in Encino, CA. At Esther's request the service will be private. Donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley. Esther will be buried in Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville, KY. Arrangements by Messinger's Mortuary in Fountain Hills, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
