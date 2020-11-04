Ethan Hornacek



West Palm Beach, FL - Ethan Hornacek passed away on October 25th in West Palm Beach, Florida, at the age of 21. He is survived by his twin brother Carson, his mother Ellen and father John and stepmother Brigid. He is also survived by his uncle Jeff, Jay and Jim and aunt Stacey, Jennifer and Ruth and Lori Firestone. He is also survived by his grandparents Bob and Susan gottlieb and John and Susan Hornacek. He is also survived by cousins - Ryan, Tyler, Abby, Alex, Hannah, Drew, Kyle , Sarah and step brother Luke and Ellen's fiancé Peter Powers.



Ethan was an accomplished writer who just this month was published by Samefiftyfour publications and had a short story and poem book in the stages of being published also. He was a brilliant young mind who was taken from us too early



Ethan was an animal lover, one who could never walk past any animal without petting or hugging any animal. He was a loving kind soul.



Ethan battled addiction. He battled everyday for the last 6 years. This will not define his life. He was a good supportive friend to those who were in similar situations. Ethan often cared more for those friends than himself. That is a sign of a true friend. He was a great brother and a great son.



Those of us that knew Ethan and loved him will be forever grateful for the time we had him here on earth.



In lieu of flowers please contribute to any animal rescue or any drug rehab/mental heath facility in his name or any hospice in either Arizona or Florida.









