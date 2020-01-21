|
Ethan Patrick Bachman
Scottsdale - Ethan Patrick Bachman aka Wildman, 28 years old, passed away on January 11, 2020. Ethan was born August 30, 1991 in Riverside, California, but has lived in Arizona for over 20 years. He graduated from Glendale High School. He was an accomplished Eagle Scout. Ethan went to pursue a higher education at the University of Arizona, Tucson Campus, he was just a few credits shy of receiving his Bachelors Degree. He became an employee as an inspector for Interra Inc. were he was advancing forward in his job skills by studying, passing and becoming certified in different areas of his field. Ethan was loving, quietly funny, and generous. He was loved by all and hated by none. He loved spending time outside working on his truck, riding his motorcycle, camping, going to junk yards and flea markets. He enjoyed having political discussions with his mother. One of Ethan's favorite things to do was spend time with his nieces and nephew, he was a good uncle. Ethan leaves behind his mother Donna Sutton, his father David Bachman and stepmom Sandy Bachman, step siblings; Mary (Justin) and Robert, nieces Savannah and Hailey, nephew Liam, as well as other heartbroken family members and friends. A Celebration of Ethan's life will be held at 1pm Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Chapel, 6830 W. Thunderbird Rd, Peoria. Please offer condolences at www.heritagefuneralchapels.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020