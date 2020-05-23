Ethel F. Peters
Ethel F Peters

Ethel F Peters "Sauter" went home to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and to her husband Jim on April 8 2020, Mesa Arizona, due to complications from COVID19. She was "Nana" to so many - kind, selfless, giving and greeted everyone with her beautiful smile. She was an amazing mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Wonderful wife of 63 years to James E Peters, who preceded her in death on Dec 7, 2015. Together they raised four loving daughters, LuAnn McArdell (Mike), Lani Grone (Scott), Lori Ribar (Brad) and Lynn Meadows; eleven grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. Services are pending. To see obituary or leave an on-line message to the family, please visit www.mariposagardens.com






Published in The Arizona Republic from May 23 to May 27, 2020.
