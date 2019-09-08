|
Ethel Ulibarri
Glendale - Ethel Gloria Ulibarri, 80, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister passed away in Glendale, AZ, on September 5, 2019. Ethel was born September 11, 1938 in McNary, AZ, daughter of the late Moises Gallegos and Faustina Montoya. She will be reunited in heaven with Daniel Gallegos, brother and Virginia Gallegos, sister. She retired from Coconino County as Clerk of the Board of Supervisors.
Ethel is survived by husband Manuel, daughters/sisters Isabel Castillo and Dora Quinones; sons/brothers Moises Gallegos (Stephanie) and Ron Gallegos (Cheryl); sons Russell (Syd), Greg (Ann), Armando (Heidi) and Darryl (AB); 25 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren; and siblings Allen Gallegos and Gabriel Gallegos.
Services for Ethel Ulibarri will be Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at St. James Roman Catholic Parish, 19640 N. 35th Ave. Glendale. Visitation will begin at 9AM with Rosary at 9:45 AM, and Mass to begin at 11AM. Interment will follow at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the 4550 E. Bell Rd. Ste 126, Phoenix, AZ 85302.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 8, 2019