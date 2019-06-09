|
|
Ethelda D. Bouffard
El Mirage -
Ethelda D. Bouffard, 92, passed away at home surrounded in love by her family on May 26, 2019 in El Mirage, AZ. She was born in Cleveland, OH on June 4, 1926 to the late Elmer & Christine Connolly. She had 4 children, 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and a great-great grandson. They were the greatest joys of her life. She devoted her entire life to caring for her family. A Celebration of Ethelda's Life will be held at Noon on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Heritage Funeral
Chapel, 6830 W. Thunderbird Rd, Peoria.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 9, 2019