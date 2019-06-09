Services
Heritage Funeral Chapel
6830 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ 85381
623-974-3671
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Chapel
6830 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ 85381
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethelda Bouffard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethelda D. Bouffard


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ethelda D. Bouffard Obituary
Ethelda D. Bouffard

El Mirage -

Ethelda D. Bouffard, 92, passed away at home surrounded in love by her family on May 26, 2019 in El Mirage, AZ. She was born in Cleveland, OH on June 4, 1926 to the late Elmer & Christine Connolly. She had 4 children, 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and a great-great grandson. They were the greatest joys of her life. She devoted her entire life to caring for her family. A Celebration of Ethelda's Life will be held at Noon on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Heritage Funeral

Chapel, 6830 W. Thunderbird Rd, Peoria.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Chapel
Download Now