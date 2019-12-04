|
Etta (Waltermire) Dunham Fleming
Etta (Waltermire) Dunham Fleming, 101+, passed away on November 25, 2019, at the Friendship Village Hospice of the Valley, in Tempe, Arizona. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 13 at 10:30 am at the First Christian Church in Scottsdale, Arizona.
She was born April 13, 1918, in Apache, Oklahoma. She graduated from Little Friends Country School at the corner of her parents' farm near Earlton, Kansas. She then graduated from Chanute, Kansas High School in 1936. She attended Chanute Junior College.
Etta worked several years for S.H. Kress & Company as a cashier until she married Lee Dunham on June 11, 1939. He preceded her in death in 1953. They were blessed with a daughter, Deanna Lea, and a son, Ronald Lynn.
Etta was active in the community and enjoyed following her children's activities. She was a leader with both the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts. She drove Dee and her group to Drum Corp events and was their best cheerleader.
On October 11, 1959, Etta married Ed Fleming, and they took up residency in Parsons, Kansas. They both loved to watch Ron in sports and traveled to many games during his high school and college years.
Etta and Ed moved to Scottsdale, Arizona, in 1970. Etta became active in the First Christian Church of Scottsdale, where she was a member. She also learned to play golf and enjoyed playing bridge with her friends. They retired to Mesa in 1984. Ed preceded her in death in 2003.
Those who cherished Etta include: Dee Lewis, Ron Dunham (Diane Lewis), Grandsons Brad and Blake Lewis, several nieces, nephews, other relatives and cherished friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters and brothers; Al Lewis, son-in-law; Jill Lewis, step-granddaughter; nieces and nephews.
Honorary Pallbearers:
Everyone who touched Etta's life!
In lieu of flowers, send memorials to: First Christian Church of Scottsdale, 7405 E. McDonald Dr., Scottsdale 85205; Alzheimer's or Heart Research at Mayo Clinic, 13400 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale, AZ 85259; or ,www2.heart.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019