Pearl Adair
Mesa - Etta Pearl R. Adair, 97, dearly loved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, of Mesa Arizona passed away May 25, 2019 in her home. She was born the 4th of July 1921 in Showlow, AZ to Archie and Rebecca Reidhead. Pearl was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She married Charles S. Adair March 13, 1942 in the Mesa, Arizona Temple. During World War II, she volunteered with USO and worked in the prisoner of war camp in Roswell, New Mexico. She attended Phoenix Business School and owned and operated Adair Tax Services with her husband for over 50 years. She was a woman of faith, dedicated to her family and friends, and serving others. Her greatest joy was her sweetheart Charles, of over 70 years and her children Yvonne (Arthur) Molina, Chuck (Jennifer) Adair, Carla (Mark) NeVille, Kathy (Dick) Romney, Doug (Karen) Adair, Dawna (Lonnie) Stradling and Robert (Beth) Adair, 38 grandchildren, 110 great grandchildren, and 17 great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, May 31st, 2019 from 6-8pm at the LDS Kleinman Park Ward, 616 S Extension in Mesa. Funeral Services will be held at the same location Saturday, June 1st at 10AM preceded by a visitation at 9AM.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 31, 2019