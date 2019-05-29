|
|
Etta Phyllis Marcus
Sun City - We mourn the loss of an intelligent and beautiful person, Etta Phyllis Weinstein Marcus. She died at home with her family after losing her third battle with cancer. Etta was born March 2, 1943, in Vancouver, British Columbia. She graduated from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, where she was an active member of Alpha Phi Sorority. Etta worked as a pharmacist in Vancouver and Montreal. On a whim, she entered the visa lottery at the United States Embassy and won a spot. She moved to Los Angeles in the 1970s and worked first as a drug rep and then for many years as a computer programmer for Blue Cross Blue Shield. Etta married Eric Marcus in 1982 and they divorced in 2002. She assumed the presidency of E & H Holdings after her father's death. She lived in both Chicago and Arizona before moving permanently to Arizona in 2012.
She enriched our lives with her sharp wit and sunny personality. She always reached out to people she met and changed them from acquaintances into friends. Etta played bridge enthusiastically, and also was a pool shark and water volleyball player. She participated in 11 Meet-Up groups; she was an organizer for Game Night, Thursday Breakfast meetings and holiday parties for the West Valley Mature Singles group and active in the 39 and Holding group for many years. Etta shared her talents with Sun City clubs by serving as publisher of the Players Community Theater newsletter and as a teacher for the Spanish club. In Illinois she was an active member of the Lake County Women's Club. Many friends enjoyed her hospitality as she cooked for her gourmet clubs and gathered people for holidays at her home. Traveling internationally and locally was a delight for Etta, and she spent nearly a year backpacking through Europe in her 20s.
Loved ones who will miss Etta are her daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Eduard Dumitrescu (Prescott Valley, AZ); her sister, Ruth Greenstein (Boston); Ruth's children, Ben and Betsy (Boston); and her cousins, Esther Rabinovitch and Lil Neuman (Vancouver). Etta's grandson, Nicholas Dumitrescu, and her parents, Elizabeth (Goldberg) and Harry Weinstein, preceded her in death.
Etta's memorial service will be held on May 30, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at Camino del Sol Funeral Chapel, 13738 Camino del Sol, Sun City West, Arizona.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to DCCC.org, SunshineService.org, or UMOM.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 29, 2019