Mesa - Eudora Barden Morgan, age 84, of Mesa, Arizona passed away peacefully at home with her family near on Thursday May 16, 2019. Eudora was born March 23, 1935 in Newark Valley, New York. She was married to Clifford Morgan and retired after many years working for Motorola. Eudora is preceded in death by her husband, Clifford. She leaves behind 2 daughters, Elaine (Mike) Henry and Robin Mahler; son, Philip (Elisabeth) Morgan; 9 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild with another on the way. Grateful thanks to the neurological staff at St. Joseph Barrow and Hospice of the Valley. A memorial service for Eudora will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 6:00 PM at North Mesa Baptist Church, 4323 East Broadway Road, Mesa, Arizona 85206. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eudora's memory may be made to the North Mesa Baptist Church where services are being held. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.greenacresmortuary.net for the Morgan family. Published in The Arizona Republic on May 21, 2019