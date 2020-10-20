Eugene Almer
Phoenix - Dr. Eugene "Duffy" Almer of Phoenix, AZ passed away peacefully at home on October 16th. Duffy was born August 28, 1932 to Daniel and Marie (Meier) Almer in Tuttle, ND. From the age of 13 Duffy knew he wanted to pursue a career in psychiatry. Using proceeds from a plot of alfalfa he tended on his family's farm, a determined Duffy moved off the farm to attend a college preparatory high school in Minneapolis. While studying medicine at the University of Kansas, Duffy met his wife Elizabeth "Liz" Brandon. They married on March 1, 1958 in Kansas City, Kansas and were married for 56 years until her passing in 2015. Duffy and Liz then lived in Baltimore Maryland where Duffy completed a psychiatry fellowship at Johns Hopkins University. They later moved to San Antonio where Duffy served as a Captain in the Army, before settling in Phoenix in 1966. Duffy was in private practice until he retired. A devoted father and provider who always supported his children's interests, Duffy was an avid investor and active in the arts. He was also an active supporter of the Arizona Opera. His passion for the arts and music led him on many travels around the world including Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. All who met him felt Duffy's optimistic and supportive nature. Duffy loved life and will be truly missed by all who knew him. Duffy is survived by his daughter Shelley Stanley, son Courtney Anthony Almer, grandchildren Christopher Stanley, Amy Stanley, Isabel Almer and Alyssa Almer, and his brother Dean Almer and sister Dolores Leland. A private service will be held on Friday October 23, 2020 at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 East Indian School Road, Phoenix. Burial will follow at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com