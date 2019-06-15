|
Eugene C. Jacobsen Sr.
Phoenix - It is with great sadness that the family of Eugene C. Jacobsen Sr. announces his passing on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the age of 90 years. Born and raised in NJ, Gene retired from the Bergenfield Police Force as a Captain in 1981 and then went on to have a successful second career in the hotel industry. He and his beloved wife Merillyn, who died last year, came to Arizona in 1994 after spending time in the Virgin Islands and California before retiring in Arizona.
Gene will be greatly missed by his three children, Lori (Tom) Nitta, Gene (Lisa), and Alyse (Chris) Caldwell. Gene will also be fondly remembered by his five grandchildren, Ashley (Francesco) Gigliotti, Erin Jacobsen, Christopher (Andrea) Nitta, Caitlin Treat (Colin) and Gretchen Groff as well as his two great-grandchildren, Eliana and Rowan Gigliotti. He also leaves behind his sister-in-law, Susan Halligan and numerous nieces and nephews.
In his honor, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014 https://www.hov.org/donate/
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 15, 2019