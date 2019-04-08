|
Eugene Fuller Pierpoint Jr.
Phoenix - Eugene F. Pierpoint Jr., who went by "Gene", peacefully departed at the age of 63 on March 14, 2019. Gene was born in Lakewood, Ohio on April 17, 1955 to Janet (Poulson) Pierpoint and Eugene Fuller Pierpoint Sr. He was the second child born in a family of four children. Gene is survived by his partner and companion of 38 years and love of his life Linda Lynn, two sons: Skyler Ray Pierpoint and Eugene Fuller Pierpoint III, granddaughters: Charlotte (Charlie) Jo Pierpoint, Kerryann Rose Pierpoint and Violet Gene Pierpoint, grandson: Grady Lynn Carden, siblings: Paul Pierpoint, David Pierpoint and Pamela Cashdollar.
Gene and his family moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania when he was 10 years old. In November of 1972 Gene joined the United States Army and began his military training at Fort Dix, New Jersey and then was stationed in Bayreuth, Germany. There he was assigned as the personal driver for the Full "Bird" Colonel who was base commander for 12 months. After his departure from The Army he moved to Phoenix, Arizona in August of 1976.
A couple years later in August, 1979 he took his experiences and knowledge from the military and went ahead and created the first luxury limousine service in the state called Arizona Limousines. Gene was also the founder of the Arizona Livery Association (now known as the Arizona Limousine Association) and served as the ALA Director and President for many years. He also went on to serve on the board of the National Limousine Association for multiple terms. He became NLA Operator of the Year in 1990, Limousine & Chauffeur Operator of the Year in 1991 and won numerous other awards & nominations.
Gene was the epitome of charisma and had a smile that would light up a room. A palpable energy and enthusiasm that was contagious. Gene reminded the people around him that hard work was the backbone to success. A class act gentleman that illustrated proper etiquette in all aspects of life. Anyone who ever spoke to Gene will remember the warmth and transparency in his voice that he was able to articulate so eloquently. The handsome stud and all of his joy that he brought to this world and his family will forever be cherished and never forgotten. RIP.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 8, 2019