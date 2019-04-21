|
|
Eugene Greer Gentry
Phoenix - Eugene Greer Gentry, 90 of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2019. Gene was born on March 5, 1929 in Billings, Montana. He moved his family to Arizona in 1960. Gene worked as a Mail Carrier until he retired. He continued working as a handyman for many years. His interests included golf, fishing, gardening, woodworking, and writing. He wrote several books including: Diary of a Skinny Mailman and Jokes, Tall Tales: Lots of B.S. Hi was a lifelong learner and enjoyed researching topics of interest on his computer. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, willingness to help others and love of his family. He was dearly loved by his survivors, wife, Hannah; daughters, Carol Spofford and Bonnie Gentry; and granddaughter, Katrina Spofford. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A Celebration of his Life will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on April 28, 2019 at the family home, 10808 N. 36th Street, Phoenix, Arizona 85028.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 21, 2019