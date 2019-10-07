Resources
Phoenix - Eugene (Big E) Jackson, 76, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away peacefully on Sept 30, 2019 while surrounded by family and friends. Funeral services will be held October 12 at 11 a.m. at Union Institutional Baptist Church located at 2760 E Mobile Lane, Phoenix, Arizona, 85040. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow the funeral at Resthaven Park East Cemetery in South Phoenix. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Preston Funeral Home.
