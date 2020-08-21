Eugene L. FranzTempe - Eugene "Gene" Franz, 89, passed away August 20, 2020. Gene was born on March 13, 1931 in Milwaukee, WI. He is survived by his wife, Nancy of 67 years; Son, Mark Sr. (Fiancee, Debbie), Daughter, Susan Cox (Jon) 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Kenneth (Dianne), sister -in-law Sally Kelling, nieces & nephews. He served in the United States Marines during the Korean War. He worked for the Square D Company in Milwaukee for forty years. Services will be held on August 29th at 10:00am at Shepherd of the Desert Church, 9590 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale. Interment immediately following the church service at Paradise Memorial Gardens Cemetery along with military honors. The family expresses their deep gratitude to Hospice of the Valley and Colleen for their loving care.