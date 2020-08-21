1/1
Eugene L. Franz
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene L. Franz

Tempe - Eugene "Gene" Franz, 89, passed away August 20, 2020. Gene was born on March 13, 1931 in Milwaukee, WI. He is survived by his wife, Nancy of 67 years; Son, Mark Sr. (Fiancee, Debbie), Daughter, Susan Cox (Jon) 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Kenneth (Dianne), sister -in-law Sally Kelling, nieces & nephews. He served in the United States Marines during the Korean War. He worked for the Square D Company in Milwaukee for forty years. Services will be held on August 29th at 10:00am at Shepherd of the Desert Church, 9590 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale. Interment immediately following the church service at Paradise Memorial Gardens Cemetery along with military honors. The family expresses their deep gratitude to Hospice of the Valley and Colleen for their loving care.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Service
10:00 AM
Shepherd of the Desert Church
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Interment
Paradise Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Messinger Mortuaries Indian School Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved