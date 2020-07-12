Eugene Lyle "Jim" Cunning



Eugene Lyle "Jim" Cunning age 86, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020. Born in Wenatchee, WA on an apple ranch, he served in the Navy 4 years during the Korean War. Living in Seattle, WA briefly while he worked for Boeing, he met and married the love of his life, Donna (Smith) Cunning. In 1957 they moved to Phoenix where Jim's first position was a display ad salesman for the Arizona Newspapers. After a few years, Jim became a shopping center executive planner who was instrumental in the expansion of many shopping centers in the Valley including Chris-Town Center. In later years, he worked for the Londen Company as a property manager. He loved art and music and sang in the Choirs of First Christian Church and Willowbrook United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Donna Cunning, his children, Mike Cunning and Cathy (Cunning) Ozog, four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A private family memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Humane society or small pet rescue in his name









