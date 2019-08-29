|
Gene was born June 11, 1930 in Dowagiac, Michigan to Clark "Hobart" and Marguerite Means Shroyer. Gene is survived by his former wife, Jackie Lee Gladney. He is predeceased by his wife, Sherry Seemann Shroyer, Founder of the Interior Design Curriculum at the Maricopa Community Colleges. Living children are: Steven Shroyer (Sylvia), Kim Shroyer (Denise), Terri Sherrod (Rick), Tammi Gregor (Marc), James Shroyer and Jennifer Train. Deceased children are: Toni Shroyer, Peter Shroyer and Ted Shroyer. His grandchildren are: Jake Von Ruhr, Joshua Shroyer, Ted Shroyer, Kayla Shroyer, Kaitlyn Shroyer, Connor Shroyer, Alexander Shroyer, and Amelia Shroyer. His great-grandchildren are: Oswin Shroyer, Odin Shroyer and Eliana Shroyer.
Gene attended Dowagiac (Michigan) High School, graduating in 1948. Upon being awarded a four-year academic scholarship to the University of Michigan, he pursued his musical studies, playing trumpet in the renowned Michigan Band. During his senior year, he founded and directed the Campus R.O.T.C. Band.
After graduating with Senior Honors with his Bachelor Degree from the University of Michigan, he finished his Masters of Music Degree at the University of Arizona. Later, he studied at the Instituto Allende in Mexico.
As a high school band director, he developed an award-winning marching and concert band at Chelsea, Michigan High School. He was also active in the community, serving as Scoutmaster and Church Choir Director. In 1957, Gene moved to Yuma, Arizona to serve as high school music Department Chair. After five productive years in Yuma, he accepted the invitation to join the faculty at Eastern Arizona College (Thatcher). Following seven years at "EA", Gene was hired as one of the founding staff at Scottsdale Community College. As Fine Arts Division Chair, he oversaw the development of the Educational Program. His last service to the Maricopa Community Colleges was his appointment as Director of Fine Arts Development.
Upon retirement in 1990, Gene and Sherry founded "Yard Art" a welded steel sculpture studio. Moving to Santa Fe, New Mexico, adapting quickly to the multi-cultured lifestyle, Gene served as Lions Club President and conducted the Eldorado Community Band.
After a tragic auto accident in Santa Fe, in which Sherry did not survive, Gene returned to Arizona. As a resident of the retirement community of Trilogy, he participated in local musical productions, volunteering in the Gilbert Public School Music programs, he shared his expertise with budding musicians. He bravely warded off the advances of the Trilogy Casserole Brigade. :)
Gene was the recipient of many honors and awards, including: Fellowship, National, Endowment for the Humanities, Brown University: Instructor of the Year, Eastern Arizona College: Innovator of the Year, Scottsdale Community College and many more.
Recent years have included domestic and foreign travel with friend Ava as his companion. The Caribbean, London, Paris, Prague, Budapest, and the Blue Danube will provide indelible memories.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 29, 2019