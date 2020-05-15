Eugene Mark Pourciau



Chandler - Eugene Mark Pourciau 95, of Chandler, AZ was greeted by our Lord in Heaven on May 9th, 2020. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on August 19th 1924 to his father Joseph Pourciau and mother Sarah Kuchler. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Jacqueline with whom he was married for 63 years. He was also preceded by his brothers Charles, Alan and sister Betty and survived by his sister Anne. He was generously devoted to his family including his loving son Marc Pourciau (Donna) and daughter Yvette Stump (Justin). He loved and adored his 4 grandchildren Christine, Andrew, Lisa and Julie and 3 great-grandchildren Kaitlyn, Britney and Frankie. A private family memorial will be held at a later date when current health restrictions are eased. The family requests any donations be made to Hospice of the Valley.









