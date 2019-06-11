|
Eugene Richard Boysen
Phoenix - Eugene Richard Boysen passed away Jun 3, 2019 and is now in the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was born on 12/7/1941 in Chicago to Clyde A Boysen and Margarete T (Staffel) Boysen. He graduated from Naperville High School and then joined the Navy. He retired from Ameritech Services.
He is survived by his wife Linda, Sister-in-Law Carol (Richard) Miller. Jolene (Wayne) Mansur & Sister-in-Law Jolene (Bob) Gelsthorpe. He is survived by 11 nieces & nephews & 28 Great nieces & nephews.
Services will be held at Grace Bible Church, 19280 N 99th Ave, Sun City, AZ at 10:00 am, follow by an Elk Service at the Sun City Elks Lodge 10760 W Union Hills, Sun City, AZ In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AZ Elks Major Project , Sun City Elks Lodge Sun City, AZ or Samaritans Purse % Grace Bible Church..
Arrangements by Able Funeral Services, 1627 No 51st Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035 602-442-7747
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 11, 2019