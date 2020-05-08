Eugene Walter Geckler, Jr.
Glendale - Eugene "Butch" Walter Geckler, Jr., 58, passed suddenly along with his dog "Oscar" on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Gene was born on February 18, 1962 in Minneapolis, MN. He graduated from Mankato West High School in 1980 then went on to attend college at Mankato State University. In 1984 he received a degree in Business Administration.
Gene was known to his family as "Butch" or "Uncle Butch". Friends and coworkers also knew him as Geno, Miller Man, The Beer Man and The Mayor. Everyone that knew him will remember him for his positive attitude, enthusiastic greeting, thoughtful personality and his genuine smile that lit up a room and mostly because of his gentle, kind, unselfish ways. He often would make someone's day just by asking how they or a family member were doing. He acknowledged everyone and made everyone feel special.
Butch moved to Phoenix, AZ in 1989. He began his 29-year career in the Beer industry working for Phoenix and Zeb Pearce Distributing/Pearce Beverage Companies, which became Crescent Crown Distributing, where he was currently employed as Venue Coordinator. Butch managed and serviced the Crescent Crown business in the valley's largest music and sporting venues. He did this with a superior work ethic, unprecedented customer focus and always with the personal consideration of others. He was the face of Crescent Crown on site at the AZ Diamondbacks, Phoenix Suns, Coyotes, AK-Chin Pavilion, AZ Cardinals facilities and spring training parks throughout the valley. He never had a bad day because he was always making someone else's day brighter, with no expectations.
Butch was also known for his compassion and love for animals. He treasured the companionship of his beloved dogs Oscar and Milkdud.
There is an enormous void and a great loss for all of us that knew and loved him. May we all seek comfort through his wonderful memories and knowing he has forever touched our hearts and made a difference in our lives.
Survivors include his parents - Gini and Gene Geckler, Sr., sister - Jill Canada-Bates (Larry), nieces - Paige Kuhl (Tyler), Tiffany Canada - Blum (Gary), nephews - Mike Vilimek (Jessica), Bradley Bates and many aunts, uncles, cousins and great-nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 8 to May 10, 2020.