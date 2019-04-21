|
Eugenia (Genie) Hopper Zavaleta
Tempe - Eugenia (Genie) Hopper Zavaleta passed away in Tempe, Arizona on April 6th, 2019. She was born in Floydada, Texas, August 6, 1926. A service of cremation will be held for the family, followed by a memorial service at University Presbyterian Church 139 E Alameda Dr, Tempe, AZ 85282 on May 11th, 2019 at 10 am. She is survived by her husband Hector of almost 61 years and two sons. Dan and Nori are teachers. David and Linda are engineers. She received the BS degree from Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas, and the MCE degree from Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary. Other graduate study was done at Union Seminary in New York and New Mexico State University. She served as the Director of Christian Education in First Presbyterian Church of Lubbock, Texas, the Presbytery of El Paso and the Synod of Oklahoma. Genie and her husband, Hector Zavaleta, worked for 10 years with the Migrant Ministry of the National Council of Churches. In Arizona, she was an instructor at Phoenix College, an associate faculty for Arizona State University and worked with various poverty programs, including 15 years with Maricopa County Health Department. She received numerous awards, including the 2005 Alumni Award from Austin Presbyterian Seminary and the Lifetime of Democratic Service award from the Arizona Democratic Party. She and Hector received the George Brooks Award from the Presbytery of Grand Canyon and the Martin Luther King award from the City of Tempe. They also received an award from the students of the Arizona Dream Act Coalition for 10 years of work for the Dream Act and for the undocumented students. In her memory consider a donation to: Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary Office of Institutional Advancement 100 E. 27th Street Austin Texas 78705-5797. Online at www. austinseminary.edu. Click on the giving tab. Or a scholarship has been established in her name for students in the Maricopa Community College District. Gifts are being accepted for the Genie Zavaleta Scholarship fund to benefit Dreamers and DACA students. Donations can be made by check to: the Maricopa Community Colleges Foundation, 2419 W. 14th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281 or online at www.mcccdf.org/zavaleta
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 21, 2019