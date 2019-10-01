|
Eulalia (Lala) Lizarraga de Solarez
Phoenix - Eulalia has left her family and friends to be with God, at the age of 73, on September 27, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. She was born on January 13, 1946 in Caborca Sonora, MX. She was one of 13 brothers and sisters that were all raised in Puerto Penasco Sonora, MX.
LaLa was preceded in death by her parents, two siblings, and two sons, Jaime and Juan Antonio. She is survived by her husband of 48 years Arthur (Tudy) Solarez, her other eleven children, Ruben, Guillermo, Orlando, Rachel, Cynthia, Maria, Christopher, Catherine, Elizabeth, Ernestina, and Jacob, as well as 41 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.
Lala was an amazing cook, and if you ever had her homemade tamales or menudo, you have already experienced a taste of heaven. Lala was loving, giving, accepting, cheerful, goofy, proud, sassy, welcoming and a warrior. Lala will always be remembered for her warm hospitality and ability to connect to everyone.
Services and viewing all will be held Friday October 4, 2019 at Greenwood Memory Lawn - 719 N 27th Ave Phoenix, AZ, 85009 in the Serenity Chapel.
Viewing 10:30 am -12:30 pm
Mass 12:30 pm
Graveside service 1:30 pm
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019