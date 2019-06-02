|
Eunice Genevieve (Malmstrom) Tauriainen
- - Eunice Genevieve (Malmstrom) Tauriainen passed away April 21, 2019. Eunice was born May 7, 1929 in Flint, Michigan to Arthur and Lucille Malmstrom. At age nineteen she moved to Detroit, Michigan and lived with her aunt and uncle, found a job as a nurse's aide and was introduced to Eino Tauriainen, who would soon become her husband. They had three children, Patricia, Martin, and Daniel. Eunice was the typical homemaker of the 50's and 60's, taking care of the family, shopping, cooking, cleaning and enjoying the neighborhood lady friends company. In the late 70's she took a job with Sears and worked in several departments until she retired and moved to Arizona. She is predeceased by her father Arthur and mother Lucille, brother Donald Malmstrom husband Eino, her son Daniel, son Martin and son-in-law Carey Smith. She is survived by her daughter Patricia Smith, granddaughters Nancy Smith and Carrie Smith, her sister Margaret Sedrick. Eunice will be dearly missed by all of her extended family and friends. A celebration of life for Eunice will be held at a later date back home in Michigan.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 2, 2019