|
|
Eva Gradillas
Surprise, AZ - Eva Montoya Gradillas, 86, died peacefully on December 23, 2019 in her home in Surprise, Arizona surrounded by her family. She was born in Litchfield Park on June 5, 1933. She was a strong, amazing woman who leaves behind a legacy of unconditional love. Her memory lives on in the hearts of all those she loved and those who loved her.
She cared for her husband of 61 years, nurturing her marriage and creating a warm, loving home for their four children.
She was a hard worker and a savvy businesswoman. As a young girl, she worked in the fields alongside her father to help support her family. She owned a laundromat and a restaurant in El Mirage for many years. Her restaurant, Eva's Mexican Food, was a gathering place for the community. And, her cooking was rivaled by none. Even on camping trips, strangers would approach her campsite with empty bowls and ask for a serving of her homemade caldo or freshly made tortillas.
She loved to spend time outdoors, tending to her plants. She had a hilarious sense of humor, compassionate heart and generous spirit. She loved spending time with her family.
Despite the health challenges and adversities that she faced in her later years, she persevered with a fierce and unfaltering determination. She never lost her zest for life.
She is survived by her daughters, Irene Alonzo, Olga (and Alfonso) Vasquez and Martha (and Steve) Benitez; her sisters, Maggie, Vicky, Esther, Angie, and Mary; her grandchildren, Joe, Jacqueline, Sandra, David, Natalie, Raquel, Monica, Alicia, Rebecca, Veronica, Fernando, Fonz, Venessa, Adrian, Esteban, Stephanie, Vicente and,Angela; great grandchildren, Sofia, Angel, David, Jacqueline, Jorge, Mittzy, Alyssa, Alexia, Tommy Jr., Mia, Mylah, Isaac and Gohan.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Raul; son, Joe David; brothers, Adam, Joe (Maca), Arturo, Avelino Jr. and Frankie; sisters, Lupita and Socorro; parents, Paz Montoya Alcantar and Avelino Alcantar; and her grandparents, Cleofas and Ysidora.
A visitation will be held at Sunwest Funeral Home, 12525 NW Grand Ave., El Mirage on Friday, Jan. 3 from 5 - 8 PM. Funeral Saturday 9:15 AM from the funeral home to Santa Teresita Catholic Church, 14016 N. Verbena St., El Mirage for Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Interment West Resthaven Park Cemetery, Glendale. Funeral Info: 623-974-2054
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019