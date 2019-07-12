|
Eva O. Jones Cropper
- - Eva O. Jones Cropper passed peacefully on July 6th at Cook Health Care at Lifestream, Youngtown, assisted by Hospice of the West. Eva was born June 29, 1922 near Big Creek AR to Charles and Velcie Dickson Jones. Eva moved with her family to Phoenix as a young girl and lived in a small shack without utilities at the base of then Squaw Peak (Piestewa Peak). She graduated from Madison Elementary and Phoenix Union High School. After graduation in 1942 she joined the vocational National Youth Administration to learn metal working and made parts used at the recently opened Luke Field (Luke AFB). She also learned riveting and was one of the few women riveters working and teaching at the Goodyear Plant making riveted military parts during World War II. She married Earl H. Cropper in 1949 and worked at Sears for 32 years until her retirement in 1982. Eva spent many years hiking and exploring through out Arizona and particularly in the Mogollon Rim area which she selected as her final resting place. Eva was predeceased by her husband Earl, stepsons James and John and survived by step daughter Virginia Johnson of San Mateo, CA. She was also predeceased by siblings Naoma Collier, Inez Smith, Vera Reddell, William, Charles, Wayne, Bruce and survived by siblings Vivian Harper and Floyd Jones both of Payson. She is also survived by children Robert (Duffy) of Phoenix, Kenneth (Elaine) of Avondale, Brenda Bell (Monty) of Middleton ID, seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Cremation Society of Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic from July 12 to July 14, 2019