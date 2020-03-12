|
|
Eva P. Moreno
Glendale - Eva P. Moreno, 63, passed away peacefully at her home in Glendale, AZ on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
Eva was born in Glendale and lived in Las Vegas, NV for many years before moving back to Arizona.
She is survived by her son Robert A. Kiel, her grandson Isaiah Kiel (mother, Jacqulyn Sholders), her brothers Gilbert Moreno & Richard Moreno, and numerous aunts, uncles, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents David & Estefana Moreno, her sister Stella Moreno, and her brothers Fred & David Moreno.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Ss. Simon & Jude Cathedral, 6351 N 27th Ave, Phoenix, AZ with burial to follow at Resthaven Park Cemetery, 6450 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ.
Contributions may be made in Eva's memory to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation or the American Kidney Fund.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020