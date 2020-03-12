Services
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
(623) 939-8394
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Ss. Simon & Jude Cathedral,
6351 N 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ
Eva P. Moreno Obituary
Eva P. Moreno

Glendale - Eva P. Moreno, 63, passed away peacefully at her home in Glendale, AZ on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

Eva was born in Glendale and lived in Las Vegas, NV for many years before moving back to Arizona.

She is survived by her son Robert A. Kiel, her grandson Isaiah Kiel (mother, Jacqulyn Sholders), her brothers Gilbert Moreno & Richard Moreno, and numerous aunts, uncles, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents David & Estefana Moreno, her sister Stella Moreno, and her brothers Fred & David Moreno.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Ss. Simon & Jude Cathedral, 6351 N 27th Ave, Phoenix, AZ with burial to follow at Resthaven Park Cemetery, 6450 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ.

Contributions may be made in Eva's memory to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation or the American Kidney Fund.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
