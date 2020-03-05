Resources
Phoenix - Evaldo D'Alesio, 88, passed away on March 3, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona. He was the husband of Rose D'Alesio. They shared 60 years of marriage together.

Born in Italy, he was the son of Matteo and Maria D'Alesio. He is survived by his wife, Rose; children Matt (Lisa), Maria (Bill), and Michelle (Chadwick); grandchildren Jennifer (Steve), Brandon, Erica, Allison, Jenna, Katie, and Carter; and great-grandchildren Sophia and Shayden.

Evaldo's family celebrated his blessed life in a private ceremony, per his wishes. His legacy lives on through his unconditional love for his family. The joy that his grandchildren brought him will forever live in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sherman Hospice Home, 5801 E. Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 or Hospice of the Valley at hov.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
