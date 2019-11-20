|
|
Evan Stanley Lewis
Loving Husband, Father and Grandfather, Evan Stanley Lewis, passed away on November 2, 2019 at 76 years old. The loss of Evan leaves a huge void, in the lives of his family and friends.
Evan is survived by his adoring wife of nearly 56 years, Sharry, his daughter Kimberly Renee Lewis, son Evan Sean (Michelle) Lewis and his three grandchildren, Mackenzie, Meagan and Evan Michael Lewis.
Evan was born December 18, 1942 in East Canton Ohio as one of seven children, but grew up in Portland Oregon. Evan's professional career spanned over 30 years in the healthcare industry. Evan worked at Holladay Park and St Vincent's Hospitals in Portland before moving to Salem, Oregon and taking a job to merge the two hospitals there. That position led to 25 years at Salem Hospital with the last 13 of his career as the Hospital Administrator/CEO. His knowledge of this complex and ever changing field was impressive. Evan was well regarded and respected in the industry; but was also well known for his wonderful wit and sense of humor.
Early on, Evan made a decision to retire at a young age and that is what he did. He retired at 51 so he could spend more time enjoying all life had to offer with Sharry. They immediately traveled to Australia while they had their home built in Mesa, AZ, where they would reside. The two loved the time they spent traveling overseas or around the country in their motorhome. They shared a love that started at ages 14 and 15 and it just grew stronger throughout their life. Once he retired, Evan also had the time to create art. He was a truly gifted artist whether it was painting or carving and his artwork is displayed in the homes of his loved ones.
Evan loved the time he spent with his many good friends and considered them as part of his family. He truly valued time spent with his buddies, whether enjoying a beer, exotic cars or simply a cup of coffee. He will be missed by those who considered him a friend. Evan was also very close to his sisters and he lit up when they were in the room. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Maureen Anderson and Nancy Templeton and survived by Kaye Smith, Betty Becklund and Sue Schraeder; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will take place at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Red Mountain Ranch Country Club in Mesa, AZ. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the or Salem Hospital Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019