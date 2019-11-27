Services
Evangeline M. (Van) Murphy of Phoenix, AZ January 1, 1935 - November 18, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Robert and Esther Spilman, brother Robert Spilman, and son Samuel Pane. Survived by husband Thomas; daughter Toni (Tim) Flynn; sons Robert (Teri) Pane, Ralph (Michele) Pane and Richard (Pam) Pane; stepsons Richard (Kristi) Murphy, William (Laura) Murphy and Michael (Suzy) Murphy; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters Pat Scherwenka and Margaret Schwabe; and a large extended family. Memorial Mass 11 am Saturday, December 7 th, St. Stephen the Martyr, 16701 S St, Omaha NE. We are very thankful for the love and help given to Van from Hospice of the Valley. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Hospice of the Valley at hov.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019
