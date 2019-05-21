|
|
Eveline Hyde
Phoenix - Eveline Z. Hyde, 90, of Phoenix, AZ, passed away May 17, 2019. She was born in Sault Ste Marie, Ontario, Canada on September 28, 1929 to Renaldo and Marie Zoppi.
Eveline served in many capacities throughout her life. She was a Manager in the Small Claims Department for Kenilworth Insurance, Chicago, IL; served as a Nixon Campaign Aide and was the Assistant to the Chief Fund Raiser of the Committee to re-elect President Nixon in 1972; was an Executive Administrator for the Wolf Trap Foundation, Vienna, VA; Assistant to the Managing Partner of the Scottsdale Airpark; served as a McCain Campaign Aide as Treasurer for McCain for Congress in 1982 and 1984; Personnel Administrator for Hensley & Company, Phoenix, AZ; Event Coordinator for the Franciscan Renewal Center, Paradise Valley, AZ and Volunteer Fund Raiser for Crisis Nursery of Phoenix, Paradise Valley Food Bank and Salvation Army Christmas Angel Program.
She is survived by her husband Henry v. Z. Hyde, Jr.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 23rd at the Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church, 5802 E. Lincoln Dr., Paradise Valley, AZ
Arrangements entrusted to Messinger Indian School Mortuary, Scottsdale, AZ
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 21, 2019