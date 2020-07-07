Evelyn Anne Chapman (Maughan)
Phoenix - Evelyn Anne Chapman (Maughan), age 86, died July 2, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona following a battle with breast cancer. She was born December 6, 1933 in Glendale, California. She is survived by four children and their spouses, 17 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 8710 N. 3rd Ave. in Phoenix. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' General Missionary Fund.
