|
|
Evelyn Bojorquez "Cha-Cha" Olivas
Phoenix - Evelyn Bojorquez Olivas "Cha-Cha", born November 1, 1938 in Phoenix, Arizona to Jesus and Lupe Bojorquez. She gained her heavenly wings on October 12, 2019 at the age of 80. Evelyn passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family. She is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Angel "Pachie" Olivas, children; Evelyn Olivas Villegas (Edward Villegas), Angel D. Olivas (Elanore Espericueta), Joe Olivas (Josie Olivas), Daniel Bucky Olivas (Jenny Burnside) and Ruben Olivas, 13 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren and many other friends and family members. Our mother was a devout Catholic and was devoted to the Virgen de Guadalupe. Our mother loved playing bingo and living life to the fullest. Mom loved everyone and everybody, there was not a soul she would meet that was not touched in some way or another by her graciousness. May she rest in Heavenly Peace...Until we meet again...My Precious. On Thursday, October 17, 2019 a Visitation will be held from 9:00 - 11:00 AM with a Rosary Prayer service at 10:30 AM at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Funeral Mass will follow at 12:00 PM to be celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 1418 S. 17th Avenue, Phoenix. Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, 10045 W. Thomas Road, Avondale. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019