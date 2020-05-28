Evelyn Button Hibbert
Scottsdale - Evelyn Button Hibbert of Scottsdale, Arizona, was born October 15, 1944 to Ralph Nome and Jean Ford Button in Kanab, UT and joined her eternal family on May 25, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Stephen Gary Hibbert, daughters Carrie Ransil (Kevin) and Michelle Swann (Peter), brothers Robert Button (Pat) and Lyle Button (Chan) and sister Gloria Drury (Ernie). She was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Mark Hibbert, twin sister Carolyn and her parents. Her most precious possession was her beautiful grandchildren.

Evelyn will be remembered for her loving heart and kind spirit to all she met. She was a life long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many church callings throughout her life. Evelyn was married to her eternal companion on March 28, 1964, in the Mesa Arizona temple and was buried in the City of Mesa cemetery. She loved eating out with all her friends, creating crafts and puzzles, and visiting with her family. Family and friends will miss her sweet smile every day.






Published in The Arizona Republic from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
(480) 502-3378
