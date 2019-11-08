|
Evelyn "Evie" Dannenberg Morton
Scottsdale - Evelyn "Evie" Dannenberg Morton, age 96, passed away on November 5, 2019. Evelyn was born in Plainfield, Illinois December 24, 1922.
She served in the U.S. Navy in WWII and later was an employee of the U.S. Army in Saipan, Okinawa and France. After retiring from the Department of Energy in Lemont, Illinois in 1977 she moved west to Las Cruces, New Mexico. She was employed by the City of Las Cruces.
In 1981 she moved to Scottsdale, Arizona where she was employed by the City of Scottsdale Planning Department and retired the last time in 1987.
Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Raina (Jesse) Sainz. She is preceded in death by her parents Henry and Lena Dannenberg and eight siblings. At her request, there will be no memorial service and her ashes will be returned to her parents' grave site in Illinois. Memorials may be sent to Child Crisis Nursery, 817 N. Country Club Dr, Mesa AZ 85201 or to Sojourner Center, P.O. Box 20156, Phoenix AZ 85036.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 8 to Nov. 13, 2019