Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Morton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Dannenberg "Evie" Morton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Dannenberg "Evie" Morton Obituary
Evelyn "Evie" Dannenberg Morton

Scottsdale - Evelyn "Evie" Dannenberg Morton, age 96, passed away on November 5, 2019. Evelyn was born in Plainfield, Illinois December 24, 1922.

She served in the U.S. Navy in WWII and later was an employee of the U.S. Army in Saipan, Okinawa and France. After retiring from the Department of Energy in Lemont, Illinois in 1977 she moved west to Las Cruces, New Mexico. She was employed by the City of Las Cruces.

In 1981 she moved to Scottsdale, Arizona where she was employed by the City of Scottsdale Planning Department and retired the last time in 1987.

Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Raina (Jesse) Sainz. She is preceded in death by her parents Henry and Lena Dannenberg and eight siblings. At her request, there will be no memorial service and her ashes will be returned to her parents' grave site in Illinois. Memorials may be sent to Child Crisis Nursery, 817 N. Country Club Dr, Mesa AZ 85201 or to Sojourner Center, P.O. Box 20156, Phoenix AZ 85036.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 8 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -