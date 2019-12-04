|
Evelyn Doris Hawkins
Anthem - Evelyn Doris Hawkins, 81, Anthem, Arizona, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 25, 2019. She was born Dec. 14, 1937, in Chula, Georgia, daughter of the late Esther Gertie Aycock. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Cecil Ray Hawkins, in 2006. She is survived by two children, Arla Hawkins (Paul Yeaton) of Anthem, and Eric Hawkins (Stacy), of Buckeye, 4 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, with a great-great-granddaughter due in Jan. 2020. When Arla re-married in April, 2018, she welcomed another granddaughter and grandson to the family, along with their spouses, 6 more great-grandchildren, a great-granddaughter-in-law, and a great-great-granddaughter.
She and Cecil owned and operated Hawkins Trucking and Excavating in Pagosa Springs, CO, until they relocated to Phoenix in 1983, and expanded their business to include heavy demolition work. They worked day-in and day-out every day together running and operating their business for several decades, until they both retired together in 2004.
She was all about family, and although they traveled and enjoyed many years of vacations and cruises with Jean and Joe Titus, Cecil's late sister and brother-in-law from Arvada, Colorado, she always looked forward to returning home to Phoenix to participate in her grandchildren's, and great-grandchildren's lives, school activities, sporting events, or quarter midget racecar races. She was their most enthusiastic fan, and staunch supporter. She never missed a birthday or major holiday. She will be truly missed, but the family takes comfort in knowing that she and Cecil can finally begin their "forever."
Services will be held on Fri., Dec. 6, 2019, at Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary, 200 W. Beardsley Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85027, with Viewing at 1:00 p.m., Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m., and Graveside Service at 3:00 p.m.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019