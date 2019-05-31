Services
Calling hours
Following Services
home of Paul & Lisa Hodges
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
Mesa Cemetery
Mesa, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Hodges
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Elizabeth "Eve" Hodges

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Evelyn Elizabeth "Eve" Hodges Obituary
Evelyn "Eve" Elizabeth Hodges

Mesa - Evelyn "Eve" Elizabeth Hodges, 88, was welcomed into heaven on May 8, 2019. She passed peacefully at Heritage Assisted Living Center with her family by her side.

Eve was born in Sheffield, England on February 3, 1931 to Emily Laycock and George Young and had 6 brothers. She married William Nathaniel Hodges and moved to the United States in the early 1960's.

Eve enjoyed singing, spending time with her family and cheering on her Cardinals.

Eve is survived by her four sons Steve, Mike, Paul and Kirk, three daughters Jakki, Jill and Sue and numerous grandchildren who belovedly called her "G-Ma". Eve was a strong and warm person and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 1st at 9am at Mesa Cemetery in Mesa, AZ. The family will receive friends at the home of Paul & Lisa Hodges immediately following the service.

Donations can be made to the of Arizona (www.alz.org/dsw) in the name of Evelyn Hodges.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.