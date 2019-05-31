|
Evelyn "Eve" Elizabeth Hodges
Mesa - Evelyn "Eve" Elizabeth Hodges, 88, was welcomed into heaven on May 8, 2019. She passed peacefully at Heritage Assisted Living Center with her family by her side.
Eve was born in Sheffield, England on February 3, 1931 to Emily Laycock and George Young and had 6 brothers. She married William Nathaniel Hodges and moved to the United States in the early 1960's.
Eve enjoyed singing, spending time with her family and cheering on her Cardinals.
Eve is survived by her four sons Steve, Mike, Paul and Kirk, three daughters Jakki, Jill and Sue and numerous grandchildren who belovedly called her "G-Ma". Eve was a strong and warm person and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 1st at 9am at Mesa Cemetery in Mesa, AZ. The family will receive friends at the home of Paul & Lisa Hodges immediately following the service.
Donations can be made to the of Arizona (www.alz.org/dsw) in the name of Evelyn Hodges.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 31, 2019