Evelyn Louise Anderson born 7/3/1942 in Chicago, Illinois died peacefully at home with her family on 12/13/2019.

Survived by son Jake and spouse Susan, daughter Dawn Raye, sisters Susie and Terry and grandchildren Ashley, Carly, Becca and Christian and friend Bob.

Evelyn loved bowling, dancing and most of all family gatherings.

She will be missed and live in our hearts forever.

A celebration of life will be held at 13947 N. 77th Avenue Peoria , Az 85381 on 12/22 from 12-4.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
