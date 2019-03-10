Services
Chaparral Christian Church
6451 E Shea Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
1:30 PM
Chaparral Christian Church
6451 East Shea Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ
Evelyn Louise Statler

Scottsdale - It is with sadness for our loss and joy in the life so richly lived that we honor the passing of Wife, Mother, and friend Evelyn Louise Statler who passed on March 1, 2019 at the rich age of 92. She is survived by her loving husband Jack, her five children Jonathan Statler, Carolyn Connor, Michael Statler, Kirby Statler, and Laura Krebs, seven grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. Evelyn devoted herself to her family and community. She loved participating in her various church activities, Messenger fold, singing in the choir and knitting prayer shawls. She had a love of yarn and knitted and crocheted many items, including complete Barbie Doll outfits, that will continue to be treasured by her extended family. Evelyn loved to read out loud. Her melodious voice would charm her children and grandchildren for hours. She was known for reading "Twas the Night Before Christmas" at the annual family Christmas celebration. She loved fancy earrings and always arrived wearing a unique pair that earned her compliments and warm conversation. She loved black licorice and a DQ peanut buster parfait and always had a batch of homemade cookies ready for any visitor. She was enthusiastic in all endeavors whether it was painting walls, playing tennis, or working in the yard, and was notably fearless on a ladder even in her 80s. One of her proudest accomplishments was receiving the certificate of Perfect Attendance and No Tardies through 12 years of Grade School, Middle School, and High School. She had a gentle nature, an infectious laugh, a beautiful smile and a kind and compassionate spirit. Per her wishes, instead of flowers, please donate to your favorite children's charity in her name. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 1:30PM at Chaparral Christian Church, 6451 East Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254. Visit www.hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 10, 2019
