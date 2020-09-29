1/1
Evelyn M. Kriz
1928 - 2020
Evelyn M. Kriz

Scottsdale - KRIZ, EVELYN M (nee Bolty) born July 5, 1928, passed away September 29, 2020. She was educated and married in Chicago where she lived until 1967. She attended four wonderful years at the Academy of Our Lady Longwood and had a scholarship to and graduated from the Art Institute of Chicago. She married James V. Kriz in 1955 and saw the world with him - he who loved to travel. She loved and nurtured son Jay F and daughter Carolyn (Carrie) who both blessed us with grandchildren; Jay's Cory and Casey and Carrie's daughters, Jessica and Kelly. After 13 ½ years in England, she returned with her family to the United States to live in Arizona - in the west she loved so very much since ever she could remember. Don't look for me where the headstones lie - I'll not be there - I'll be free - 'neath the western sky - on the lone prairie. Services and burial will be private at the convenience of family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one's charity of choice.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 29 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
