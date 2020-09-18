1/1
Evelyn Mae Baker "Evey" Edgell-Carney
Evelyn "Evey" Mae Baker Edgell-Carney

Apache Junction - Evelyn "Evey" Mae Baker Edgell-Carney, 79, went home to heaven on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

Born May 2, 1941 in Wheeling, West Virginia, daughter of the late John Rockwell Baker and Sara Ellen Specht-Baker.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Glenn D. MacDonald: son, Edward John Carney of Oxnard, CA: daughter, Mary Virginia Carney of West Hills, CA: sisters, Shirley Jackson of Wheeling, WVa: Helen Morgan-Perfect of Apache Junction, AZ: Sue Peake of Bradenton, FL: grandsons, Jess and Jason Whorley of Grants Pass, OR: numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her son, Joseph "Billy" William Edgell-Carney: daughter, Evelyn "Tina" Edgell-Carney: brothers, John Thomas Baker, George Samuel Baker: sisters, Janet Lee Toland, Linda Lou Fleming, Lynn Day Ennis: Husband, Richard William Carney.

Evelyn loved to laugh and make people laugh: She loved being with family and friends: She was very thoughtful, kind and generous. She relaxed with music (especially old country and oldies but goodies): dancing, playing cards, homemaking, baking and reading: her motto was "LIVE, LOVE, LAUGH"… and she did.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
