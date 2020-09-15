Evelyn Margaret Peterson



Scottsdale - Evelyn (Evie) Margaret Peterson, a longtime resident of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2020, at the age of 89.



Evie is survived by her beloved family: daughter, Karen Bernacchi & son-in-law, Jim; her 5 grandchildren: Kelly DeMarco (David), Jimmy Bernacchi (Jenna), Brett Bernacchi (Alanna), Lindsay Bernacchi, and Matt Bernacchi (Natalie); and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence E. Peterson (deceased in 1977); her parents and all 9 siblings.



She was born on March 31, 1931, in Kenosha, Wisconsin; the eighth child to George and Corana Williams. She grew up during The Great Depression and held many of the lessons she learned during that time for her entire life, including her resiliency. She became a single working mother in the 1950s, working full time at the American Brass to support her and her daughter. In 1956 she married her second husband, Larry. They were together until his death in 1977. After Larry died, she devoted herself to helping raise her 3 oldest grandchildren while they lived in Kenosha. After her first diagnosis of lung cancer and treatment, she retired from American Brass and left Kenosha in 1989 in order to move in once again with her daughter, son-in-law and youngest grandchildren. She continued to move around with her daughter and her family throughout the years and called several cities home but truly found her "other family" while working at Blessed Sacrament Parish in Scottsdale, AZ. For 25 years she was an active member of the parish. Her service to the parish included: secretary to the Religious Education program, funeral ministry volunteer, St. Vincent de Paul volunteer, and all-around go-to person for social hall events. While working there, she made some of the closest friendships of her life and found a renewal of her faith.



Evie enjoyed the Green Bay Packers, winning on her favorite slot machine, bingo (day or night), playing cards, reading, a good thin crispy crust pizza, and her instant coffee. Her ability to connect with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren created a tremendous amount of loving memories for all of them. She truly loved talking with them, hearing about their lives and seeing them grow. Evie was known as "Gram", "Grandma Jeep", and "Gramma Evie" even to close friends of the family. Her presence will be missed greatly, but knowing she is at peace provides comfort to all who loved her.



A funeral Mass will be planned at a later date.









